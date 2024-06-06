Apple pie French toast casserole for a deliciously sweet breakfast: Get the recipe

If you love apple pie and your family loves French toast, combine the two for a mouth-watering breakfast treat.

This apple pie French toast casserole shared by Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer behind BakeitWithLove.com, can serve a mighty crowd of 15.

"French toast casseroles are a super tasty breakfast that can be made a night in advance, and my upgraded apple pie version is sure to be a new favorite," Latimer told Fox News Digital.

HAMBURGER CASSEROLE FOR DINNER: GRANDMA'S SUPER SIMPLE RECIPE

She recommends using a "rich, eggy bread like brioche or challah" to make this dish extra special.

Get the recipe below; it only takes about 10 minutes of prep work for 100% sweet success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apple Pie French Toast Casserole by Bake It With Love

Servings: 15

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

EASY BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST: TRY THE SWEET BREAKFAST TREAT

Ingredients

For apple pie French toast

16 oz French bread (or thick-sliced bread like brioche, cubed)

1½ tsp cinnamon (or ½ cinnamon, ½ apple pie spice combo)

6 large eggs

2 cups half & half (or whole milk, or heavy cream)

WHITE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREAM PIE IS INFUSED WITH A SHOT OF BANANA LIQUEUR — AND NOSTALGIA!

¼ cup light brown sugar (packed)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

21 oz apple pie filling (1 21-ounce can or use recipe of choice)

For oatmeal streusel topping

½ cup old-fashioned oats (or quick-cooking oats)

⅓ cup light brown sugar (packed)

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp butter (melted)

Instructions

1. Grease or spray a 9x13 baking pan with non-stick baking or cooking spray. Arrange the cubed French bread in an even layer in your baking dish, then top with cinnamon (or cinnamon and apple pie spice combo).

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs — then add the half & half, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Whisk until well combined, then pour over the layer of cubed bread.

3. Use the flat side of a wooden spoon and press down on the soaking bread to make an even layer. Add the canned apple pie filling and spread evenly over the soaked bread.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4. At this point, you can set aside the baking dish, preheat the oven, and mix the streusel oatmeal topping, or cover and refrigerate the partially assembled casserole for 1 hour to soak in the liquid (up to overnight).

Then …

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) while you mix the last casserole layer.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats, light brown sugar, and all-purpose flour. Add the melted butter to the mixed dry ingredients and mix using a fork until the butter is well distributed and your topping has a crumbled texture.

3. Spread the topping over your breakfast casserole, then bake in the middle of your oven's center rack at 350°F (175°C) for 45-50 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven and serve immediately. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired, or serve with whipped cream and maple syrup or caramel syrup.

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.