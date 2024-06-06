Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Apple pie French toast casserole for a deliciously sweet breakfast: Get the recipe

Host breakfast or brunch with this sweet morning treat

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
If you love apple pie and your family loves French toast, combine the two for a mouth-watering breakfast treat.

This apple pie French toast casserole shared by Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer behind BakeitWithLove.com, can serve a mighty crowd of 15.

"French toast casseroles are a super tasty breakfast that can be made a night in advance, and my upgraded apple pie version is sure to be a new favorite," Latimer told Fox News Digital.

She recommends using a "rich, eggy bread like brioche or challah" to make this dish extra special.

apple pie french toast recipe

Breakfast just got better, thanks to this delicious recipe that combines two morning meal staples – breakfast casserole and French toast. (Angela at Bake It With Love)

Get the recipe below; it only takes about 10 minutes of prep work for 100% sweet success.

Apple Pie French Toast Casserole by Bake It With Love

Servings: 15
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For apple pie French toast

  • 16 oz French bread (or thick-sliced bread like brioche, cubed)
  • 1½ tsp cinnamon (or ½ cinnamon, ½ apple pie spice combo)
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 cups half & half (or whole milk, or heavy cream)

  • ¼ cup light brown sugar (packed)
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 21 oz apple pie filling (1 21-ounce can or use recipe of choice)
old fashioned oats in bowl

Make a delicious streusel topping for the sweet, breakfast casserole with old-fashioned oats, brown sugar and melted butter. (iStock)

For oatmeal streusel topping

  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tbsp butter (melted)
cinnamon and apple filling

No need to cut up your own apples with this recipe — keep things simple and easy by opting for a canned apple pie filling. (iStock)

Instructions

1. Grease or spray a 9x13 baking pan with non-stick baking or cooking spray. Arrange the cubed French bread in an even layer in your baking dish, then top with cinnamon (or cinnamon and apple pie spice combo).

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs — then add the half & half, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Whisk until well combined, then pour over the layer of cubed bread.

3. Use the flat side of a wooden spoon and press down on the soaking bread to make an even layer. Add the canned apple pie filling and spread evenly over the soaked bread.

4. At this point, you can set aside the baking dish, preheat the oven, and mix the streusel oatmeal topping, or cover and refrigerate the partially assembled casserole for 1 hour to soak in the liquid (up to overnight).

apple pie french toast split

This delicious breakfast bite will impress even the harshest critics, and it comes together in no time. (Angela at Bake It With Love)

Then …

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) while you mix the last casserole layer.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats, light brown sugar, and all-purpose flour. Add the melted butter to the mixed dry ingredients and mix using a fork until the butter is well distributed and your topping has a crumbled texture.

3. Spread the topping over your breakfast casserole, then bake in the middle of your oven's center rack at 350°F (175°C) for 45-50 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven and serve immediately. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired, or serve with whipped cream and maple syrup or caramel syrup.

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.