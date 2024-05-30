White chocolate banana cream pie is infused with a shot of banana liqueur — and nostalgia!

Greenville, South Carolina, offers quite the culinary scene.

Yes, inventive southern fare abounds — but even at Soby’s New South Cuisine (Sobys.com), it’s fun to go a little old-school.

In this case, it comes in the form of a riff on a classic banana cream pie — one made with white chocolate.

It's the best-selling dessert on the menu since the restaurant opened in 1997.

"What makes this dessert so amazing is how rich and decadent it is, yet it seems so light when you are devouring a giant slice of it," chef Rodney Freidank, corporate chef, Soby’s New South Cuisine, told Fox News Digital.

"It’s like the Krispy Kreme doughnut of the pie world."

The beloved local eatery makes the pies in-house daily to ensure the bananas don’t turn brown. It only uses fruits at their peak ripeness.

"That extra shot of banana liqueur doesn’t hurt either when it comes to building the flavor of the pie," added Freidank.

In a pinch, Freidank said the filling could be made in a store-bought pie shell.

While there’s something about the magic of making homemade pie dough, going the shortcut route may work best for some.

Either way, grab a cup of French Press coffee or your favorite bourbon to chase with this dessert — and get the recipe below.

White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie by Soby’s New South Cuisine

Makes 8-10 servings

Prep time: About one hour if making pie shell

Cook time: 16-18 minutes

Ingredients

Tart shell:

1¾ cups flour

⅔ cup sugar

½ lb butter, cut into 1-inch pieces, chilled

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

White chocolate pastry cream:

1 vanilla bean, whole

1 cup milk

¼ cup white chocolate chips

3 tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

Pie:

2 ¼ cups heavy cream

½ cup confectioners sugar

¼ cup crème de banana

1 cup white chocolate pastry

Cream, chilled

6 ripe bananas

1 11-Inch tart shell, baked and cooled

White chocolate, thick piece for garnish

Cocoa powder

Directions

For the tart shell:

1. Place the flour and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. On low speed, add half the cold butter and mix for 30 seconds, then add the remaining butter. Continue to mix until all the butter is cut into the flour and the mix resembles sand.

2. Lightly beat together the egg and the vanilla in a small bowl and add it to the flour and butter. Continue to mix until a dough ball is formed. If the dough does not form a ball after 1 minute, add a few drops of water.

3. Remove the dough from the mixer. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill.

4. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Have ready an 11-inch removable-bottom tart mold.

5. On a floured surface, roll out the dough into a 1⁄8-inch thick circle large enough to fit the mold.

6. Press the dough into the tart mold.

7. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

8. Bake the crust for 16-18 minutes, or until it is golden brown and crisp.

For the pastry cream:

1. Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed 2-qt saucepan.

2. Split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds with the back of a small knife.

3. Add the seeds and pod halves to the milk.

4. Heat the milk until it is about to boil.

5. While the milk is heating, whisk together the cornstarch, sugar, salt, and eggs until smooth.

6. Temper the egg mixture with one-quarter of the hot milk and then add it back to the pan. Whisk to combine. Continue to cook on medium heat, stirring constantly. When the custard thickens, remove it from the heat and whisk in the white chocolate.

7. Pour the pastry cream into a container and place a sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of the cream so no skin forms.

8. Refrigerate until completely cool.

For the pie:

1. Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form.

2. Add the remaining sugar and crème de banana and whip to very stiff peaks.

3. Place the white chocolate cold pastry cream into another bowl and soften by mixing it with a rubber spatula.

4. Slice the bananas into the pastry cream and stir to combine. Fold in the whipped cream.

5. Mound the filling in the middle of the tart shell and smooth it down to the edge.

6. Carefully cut the pie into 8 or 10 slices before garnishing. Using a vegetable peeler, shave enough white chocolate curls to cover the pastry cream. Dust the top with cocoa powder.

7. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

This original recipe is owned by Sobys.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.