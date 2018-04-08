Expand / Collapse search
Anheuser-Busch debuts summery new Bud Light Orange

By Alexandra Deabler, | Fox News
The new flavor is perfect for the warm weather.

Anheuser-Busch is channeling early summer fun with its newest concoction: Bud Light Orange.

The orangey creation will be joining Bud Light Lime as a citrusy riff off Bud Light, America’s best-selling beer.

The massively popular beer company was reportedly relatively quiet about the release of the new brew, which clocks in at 4.2% ABV, equal to its lime counterpart. The first big news of it hitting shelves was by Twitter account and website, The Impulse Buy, which tracks new product launches, according to Food & Wine.

Anheuser-Busch did quietly release more details on its website.

“Introducing an all-new flavor just in time for summer. Bud Light Orange, America’s Favorite light lager now brewed with real orange peels. You can taste the citrusy goodness,” the beer’s webpage states. “Available for a limited time only this summer!”

But the interest in the beer has already started building – even though it was just released earlier this month. According to BeerMenus, Food & Wine reports, interest in the Bud Light Orange has increased 20-fold since the beer was launched.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.