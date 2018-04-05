Dunkin' Donuts debuts 'donut fries'

Dunkin’ Donuts has combined everyones favorite morning and afternoon snacks into one highly craveable mash-up: donut fries.

The sugary confection is part of Dunkin’s new $2 snack menu, which features Munchkin dippers, waffle breaded chicken tenders, pretzel bites and brownies. However, the menu is currently only available in Boston, MA, Time reported.

“The snacking menu features several new sweet and savory items that pair perfectly with Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature beverages and are ideal for an energizing afternoon break,” a Dunkin’ Donut spokesperson said on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported.

Despite the limited roll-out, the deep-fried side has already gained a following on social media.

“Donut fries are amazing,” one fan professed on Instagram.

One excited person wrote on Twitter, “DONUT FRIES!!!!!!! Thank you @dunkindonuts - Amazing!”

No word yet on when the new menu will be heading to other markets. For now, you’ll have to travel to Beantown to get your donut fry fix.