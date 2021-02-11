Angry McDonald's customer rips off employee's mask after alleged problem with order, video shows

An angry McDonald’s customer is getting grilled on social media after footage captured her appearing to assault an employee.

The clip, originally posted to TikTok in late January, shows the masked customer demanding to know the worker’s name before walking behind the counter, ripping the employee’s mask off her face, and shoving her, ordering that she share her name. The TikTok user who posted the video claims the customer was angry over a mistake with her meal.

"Apparently this was over a breakfast burrito they forgot to put in," wrote TikTok user Deicy C in the video’s caption, where she also dubbed the angry woman a "Karen."

The video begins with the customer standing at the counter, repeatedly demanding to know the female employee’s name. The employee responds by saying, "It’s not what you called me," at which point the customer calls the employee a derogatory name.

"OK, b---h, can I tell you something?" the angry customer says while walking behind the register. "I’m gonna come back there — I run a restaurant!" she claims.

The employee tells the customer to stay back "or I will call the cops," but the woman does not budge. Instead, the customer pulls the employee’s mask from her face and pushes her, at which point a male employee intervenes.

The angry customer continues to demand answers from the male employee before leaving a few seconds later, smugly saying that the female employee is "going to jail."

"OK, thank you. Have a good day," the male employee says.

Viewers are now blasting the woman online, and many have sent words of support to the employee.

"She walked away fast [after] she realized she just committed assault," wrote one commenter after seeing the video, which has since been viewed over 1.7 million times.

"Food service workers really don’t get paid enough for that bull," wrote another TikTok user. "Please just be respectful."

"THIS is why food service workers need $15 per hour," another added.

Sgt. Phil McMullin, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department in California, has since confirmed the incident to Newsweek, but said that police arrived after the customer had already left.

"Officers contacted the employee and conducted an area search for the customer. No further action was requested," McMullin said.