McDonald's testing plant-based McPlant burger at select locations in Scandinavia

True to its word, McDonald’s has indeed started testing its new plant-based McPlant burger in select markets — in Denmark and Sweden.

The meatless burger was first teased as an upcoming menu offering during an Investors Day event in Nov. 2020. Made with a "juicy, plant-based patty" and "all the classic toppings" on a sesame seed bun, the McPlant was touted as the only plant-based burger with the "iconic" McDonald’s taste.

The Golden Arches also announced at the time that the McPlant was scheduled for testing in 2021. It appears, however, that overseas markets are the first to taste-test the McPlant.

Both the websites for McDonald’s Denmark and McDonald’s Sweden include the McPlant among their current menu offerings, but only at select locations: Denmark’s denizens can try the burger at restaurants in over a dozen cities, while Swedish customers will find the McPlant at restaurants in just Linköping and Helsingborg. Each website stipulates that the McPlant is only a limited-time offering — on the menu only until April 21 in Demark, and only during a "pilot test" in Sweden.

The McPlant sandwiches in Denmark and Sweden will also be cooked on the same grill as their other burger offerings, the websites state, but it's unclear if the McPlant burgers are intended to be cooked on a separate section of those grills. A representative for McDonald's U.S. did not immediately return a request for further information on the handling and cooking requirements for the McPlant, nor to confirm a date for testing the McPlant stateside.

The McPlant, first announced in November alongside news of the restaurant's other forthcoming beef and chicken innovations, is said to be made with a proprietary plant-based patty. Beyond Meat confirmed at the time that McDonald’s worked with them to develop the recipe, though McDonald’s did not publicly confirm the collaboration.

News of the McPlant was also announced after competitors, including Burger King, had introduced their own plant-based offerings on nationwide menus.