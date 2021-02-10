Pokemon cards from new McDonald's Happy Meal are being hoarded by adults and scalpers, customers claim

Sorry kids, grown-ups apparently want Happy Meals too.

Happy Meals usually come with toys that are great for little kids but have little appeal for adults. Recently, however, McDonald’s released a Pokemon-themed version of the kid’s meal that’s very popular among older customers — and apparently harder for kids to find.

The new Happy Meal is popular that some restaurants are either selling out or putting limits on how many Happy Meal items customers can purchase, according to McDonald's patrons on Twitter.

McDonald’s teamed up with the Pokemon Company create the Happy Meal in honor of the multimedia franchise’s 25th anniversary, Newsweek reports. The collaboration resulted in a Happy Meal box designed to look like Pikachu (one of the most recognizable Pokemon characters) as well as special-edition packs of Pokemon trading cards, to be included with each meal. There are 50 cards in the entire limited-edition set: 25 regular cards and 25 foil versions of each.

Due to the popularity of the idea with both younger and older customers, some McDonald's restaurants are already running out of the Pokemon cards. It’s also possible for customers to purchase extra packs with just a single Happy Meal order, Fast Company reports.

Large lots of the card packs have since appeared on site like eBay, where a set of 10 packages can fetch up to $60.

On social media, many users are complaining about being unable to find the cards, with some blaming the online resellers for the shortage.

"I ordered a happy meal from McDonald’s specifically to get Pokémon cards and they gave me some other toy," one Twitter user wrote.

"My family ordered McDonald's so I ordered a Happy Meal because I wasn't THAT hungry and wanted the slight chance of getting Pokemon... Nope," added another. "Thanks, scalpers."

"Love the Pokémon release but why didn’t you guys enforce some type of limit for buying the toys (cards) without a Happy Meal[?]" one frustrated parent tweeted at McDonald's. "Got a 6-year-old son that was excited to get a pack but re-sellers bought them all in my area."

Fox News reached out to McDonald's for comment, but representatives for the company did not immediately respond.