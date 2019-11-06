Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Alaska
Published

Alaska university accepting PB&J in lieu of cash for unpaid parking fines

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The University of Alaska in Anchorage is helping students address unpaid parking fines and combat hunger at the same time.

Anyone with unpaid parking tickets can reduce or cover the costs with donations of peanut butter and jelly through Nov. 8. Each student can donate jars of PB&J for two citations issued within the past 45 days or tickets within a 60-day "late status" window, KTUU-TV  reported.

HUNGER IS A BIGGER PROBLEM THAN YOU THINK AT AMERICA'S COLLEGES

In this Feb. 14, 2011 file photo, Smucker's Simply Fruit Strawberry is spread atop peanut butter in Pittsburgh. Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska, Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

In this Feb. 14, 2011 file photo, Smucker's Simply Fruit Strawberry is spread atop peanut butter in Pittsburgh. Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska, Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The food will go to students in need and will be distributed through the school's Emergency Food Cache.

"The goal of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive is to provide the UAA community an opportunity to pay for parking citations with a food donation that benefits our local community by addressing food insecurity on campus," the school said on its parking services webpage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The parking fees will be offset depending on the amount donated. Two 16-ounce jars are good for a $10 credit, three jars for a $35 credit and five jars for a $60 credit.

Officials said any unopened nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted. Homemade products will not be accepted.