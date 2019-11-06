Alaska university accepting PB&J in lieu of cash for unpaid parking fines

The University of Alaska in Anchorage is helping students address unpaid parking fines and combat hunger at the same time.

Anyone with unpaid parking tickets can reduce or cover the costs with donations of peanut butter and jelly through Nov. 8. Each student can donate jars of PB&J for two citations issued within the past 45 days or tickets within a 60-day "late status" window, KTUU-TV reported.

The food will go to students in need and will be distributed through the school's Emergency Food Cache.

"The goal of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive is to provide the UAA community an opportunity to pay for parking citations with a food donation that benefits our local community by addressing food insecurity on campus," the school said on its parking services webpage.

The parking fees will be offset depending on the amount donated. Two 16-ounce jars are good for a $10 credit, three jars for a $35 credit and five jars for a $60 credit.

Officials said any unopened nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted. Homemade products will not be accepted.