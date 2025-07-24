6 kitchen items that experts 'would never recommend' buying at secondhand shops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thrift stores can be goldmines for vintage finds and budget buys. When it comes to kitchen gear, however, some secondhand steals may do more harm than good.

"I'm all about thrifting," Abby Thaxton, owner of The Lucky Rabbit antique store in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, told Fox News Digital. "Yet not everything from decades past is safe to use the way it was originally intended."

From cookware that could leach toxins to appliances in need of repair, some items are better off as decor – or avoided, period.

NONSTICK PANS FACE POTENTIAL BAN IN NEW YORK AMID HEALTH CONCERNS

Here's what experts say you should skip – or at least think twice about buying.

1. Wooden items

Sara McDaniel, a home expert and founder of Simply Southern Cottage in Louisiana, said she loves stumbling upon wooden bowls and utensils but approaches them with caution.

"Wood is porous and an easy home for bacteria or mold," McDaniel told Fox News Digital.

"If you see a crack, I'd pass on buying this item for cooking, but it can still be used for decor."

TOXIC HEAVY METALS DETECTED IN POPULAR RICE BRANDS ACROSS AMERICA, STUDY SHOWS

She suggested looking for items made of teak, a hardwood resistant to moisture, rot and insects.

2. Ceramics

Avoid vintage ceramics – and leaded crystal – made before the 1970s and 1980s, when laws were enacted to ban or limit the use of lead in everyday household items, Thaxton said.

"Vintage ceramics – especially bright, imported or handmade ones – can leach lead," Thaxton said.

The same goes for dishes with lead-based glaze or paint, she added.

"Collect them for their charm, not your dinner party."

3. Appliances

Forget about buying electronics secondhand unless you can plug them in to see if they work first, New Jersey-based smart shopping expert Trae Bodge told Fox News Digital.

DELI MEAT, CUCUMBERS TOP LIST OF 'REALLY RISKY FOODS' YOU MIGHT HAVE IN THE FRIDGE

"It can be challenging to determine how old they are, and there may be hidden damage, such as bent parts, cracks or faulty electrical wiring," Bodge said.

"It could also be difficult to find replacement parts, if needed."

Items like toasters or blenders can be great finds at secondhand shops, but she said she sees them as temporary solutions until brand-new replacements can be bought.

4. Plastic food containers

Old plastic items made before 2010 may contain harmful chemicals that are now restricted or banned, like Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which can also leach into food – especially when heated.

WHY FOOD SAFETY EXPERTS STAND BEHIND THE 'WHEN IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT' STRATEGY

Many older plastics weren't designed for microwave or dishwasher use – and they can harbor grease and bacteria.

"Vintage plastics may look fun and colorful, but they're not food-safe," Thaxton said.

"Great for display – not for snacks."

5. Damaged cast-iron pans

"Buying cast-iron cookware that has been well-maintained is an excellent way to save on cast iron, but if the care is in question, this is a category I would skip because there is a danger of rust," Bodge said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Light surface rust can be scraped off and scratched "seasoning" can be restored, but more intense damage can risk food safety, according to experts.

6. Non-stick cookware

"With the rise in awareness of harmful chemicals emitted from non-stick pans coated with Teflon, I would never recommend buying those secondhand," McDaniel said.

"Most used pans have scratches and other surface damage, which releases harmful chemicals into your food and your body ultimately absorbs."

"This category is a 'no' for me," Bodge agreed.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Keeping eyes peeled for newer kitchen items, manufactured under modern safety standards, is the best bet, experts said.

"Don't overlook the magic of newer secondhand staples," said Thaxton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's an easy way to stock a kitchen without breaking the bank."