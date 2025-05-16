Toxic heavy metals detected in popular rice brands across America, study shows

Heavy toxic metals could be in the rice you're about to buy at the grocery store.

Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that seeks to reduce babies' exposure to toxic chemicals, revealed that arsenic was found in 100% of the 145 rice samples purchased from stores throughout the United States.

"We found four toxic heavy metals in rice – arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury," according to the new report.

"While each contaminant has different health effects, they can contribute to serious risks like cancer, developmental harm including IQ loss and accumulation in the body over time," the report said.

The study included 10 forms of grain and more than 100 brands from stores in 20 different U.S. metropolitan areas, from Seattle to Los Angeles and New York to Miami.

"Arsenic was found at the highest levels, with cadmium next," the report stated.

One in four rice samples exceeded the federal limit set for arsenic in infant rice cereal, according to the study.

"No such limit exists for rice itself – the bags and boxes of rice served at family meals – despite it being widely consumed by infants and toddlers," the report said. "Additionally, cadmium was found in all but one sample, with some showing elevated levels."

Long-term exposure to arsenic from food and water can cause cancer and skin lesions, according to the World Health Organization.

Michael Klein, a spokesperson for the USA Rice Federation, based in Arlington, Virginia, told Fox News Digital that American-grown rice "contains the lowest levels of inorganic arsenic in the world."

"America's rice farmers and rice companies are fully committed to providing wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food."

"We know that arsenic in food is alarming for many consumers and that you may have questions," he said. "And while we do not agree that there is a public health safety issue as a result of trace amounts of arsenic in rice, we will continue to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the U.S. rice supply meets any threshold established."

Brown rice grown in the southeast or labeled "grown in the USA" had the highest average levels of heavy metals, data from the study showed.

White rice grown in the southeast showed consistently higher levels of heavy metals, primarily arsenic, than rice grown in California, the data revealed.

Thai jasmine rice and Indian basmati rice, as well as rice grown in California, generally contained lower heavy metal levels than other varieties tested.

However, basmati rice from India and arborio rice from Italy had the highest average cadmium levels, per the study.

Lead and mercury were found at the lowest levels, the study showed.

"The U.S. rice industry does not dispute that there is arsenic in rice," Klein said. "Arsenic is found in virtually everything that grows in the ground."

However, Klein called the data misleading — adding that every example highlighted in the new report is below the recommended guidance of the FDA.

Information provided by the FDA on its website specifies the permitted levels of heavy metals found in food.

As part of its "closer to zero" guidance, the FDA has a higher standard for processed foods intended for babies and young children.

"We hope families come away with simple, practical steps they can take right now to reduce exposure – like cooking rice in extra water and draining it, swapping in other grains like quinoa or barley and choosing lower-arsenic rice types such as California-grown, Thai jasmine or Indian basmati," Healthy Babies, Bright Futures research director Jane Houlihan told Fox News Digital.

"We're also urging the FDA to set enforceable limits on arsenic in all rice, not just baby cereal, to better protect children and families across the country."