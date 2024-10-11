Figs are a healthy, versatile fall fruit: 'Sweet pulp with tiny seeds'

Figs are often overlooked fruits, but fall is the ideal time to try this healthy pick.

Not only are they sweet and versatile, but figs are packed with fiber to support your digestion and essential nutrients like copper and magnesium. Plus, figs can assist with blood pressure management due to their unique nutritional profile, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Figs can play the role of a salad topper, a sweet snack or the main ingredient in a dessert.

Read on to learn more about this flexible fruit.

What is a fig?

"Figs are a fruit that is shaped like a teardrop and [is] filled with hundreds of tiny seeds," said Jessica Cording, a New York-based registered dietitian and author of "The Little Book of Game Changers."

Cording said a fig's flesh is typically pink "and has a mildly sweet flavor," while the peel, which is edible, is usually green or purple.

"They are in season, and they are delicious."

How can you introduce figs into your diet?

Figs are a type of fruit with a unique composition and can be consumed fresh or dried.

"They have a thick skin, but inside is a sweet pulp consisting of tiny seeds that provide a subtle crunch upon chewing," Mariela Arias, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Heart and Wellness in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

When deciding how to enjoy figs, she noted the serving size will vary depending on whether they are consumed dried or fresh.

A serving for dried fruit is ¼ cup, whereas for fresh fruit it's ½ cup, Arias said.

"This amount contains 5 grams of fiber – a substantial amount that can help increase daily fiber intake, given most Americans do not consume sufficient fiber in their diet or even close to the recommended daily amount of 25 to 30 grams per day," said Arias.

What are the health benefits of figs?

As with many fruits, figs are nutrient-dense, containing fiber and antioxidants, and are also a good source of vitamins A, B, C and K and minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium, Arias said.

Black mission figs are the ones most commonly found in stores, though there are many varieties ranging in skin color from green to black-violet, Arias indicated.

Given the nutrients in figs, they help support your digestive health and overall gut health, Arias said. Figs can also help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, contributing to cardiovascular health, she added.

Figs contain some sugar

Like all fruits, figs contain some natural sugar.

"But that is not a reason to avoid consuming them," Arias said.

One small fresh fig contains about 7 grams of natural sugar, and a large fresh fig contains about 10 grams of natural sugar, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture food data.

One dried fig contains about 4 grams of natural sugar.

"Reaching for a few figs with natural sugar is significantly healthier than having a candy bar," she said.

Figs can be snacks, served with salad or meals

Figs are versatile and can be used in many ways.

"You can have a serving of figs as a snack on its own or along with a handful of nuts or seeds or cut in half and serve on top of a cracker with cheese," Arias told Fox News Digital. "Figs can also be used as a topping with yogurt or cottage cheese."

More ideas are to add figs to salads, either as a topping or component of a homemade balsamic vinegar dressing.

They can also be enjoyed raw as an addition to yogurt bowls, oatmeal, salads, sandwiches or a crostini, Cording said.

"Dried figs are delicious in these types of meals and snacks as well and can also be enjoyed with nuts," Cording told Fox News Digital.

When cooked, figs add sweetness to desserts or can be enjoyed as part of a savory dish.

"The sweetness also plays well with things like cheese, poultry and pork," Cording said. "Figs can also be made in jams."