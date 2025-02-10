4 Valentine's Day candy options free of dyes and chemicals

As the Make America Healthy Again movement gains traction nationally, many parents and grandparents may be reminded to keep an eye on the kinds of candy their children and grandchildren may receive this Valentine's Day.

To avoid potentially harmful dyes and chemicals in some candies and baked treats, certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco, whose business is in New York, and registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein of Los Angeles offered a few MAHA-minded swaps.

Here are four alternatives for a healthier Valentine's Day this year for all family members.

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOVEMENT

1. Chocolate candies

Instead of choosing chocolate candies that are "loaded with sugar," artificial food dyes and preservatives, DeCicco recommended trying organic YumEarth ChocoYums candies, which are free of artificial food dyes and high-fructose corn syrup.

She said Rawmio Organic Keto Dark Chocolate Hearts are made with raw cacao nibs.

"This chocolate is the real deal," she said. "There isn't even any butter or milk added – so this is also dairy free."

'GOD-INTENDED FOODS' ARE KEY TO A HEALTHIER AMERICA, EXPERT SAYS

Muhlstein recommended a variety of Hu dark chocolate bars, which are vegan, gluten-free and made with organic cacao.

2. Gummy or chewy candies

Some colorful candies include a variety of potentially harmful colors, including red dye 40 and yellow and blue food coloring.

DeCicco suggested YumEarth Giggles as a hard chewy candy option, which uses organic fruit and vegetable concentrates for coloring.

The East Coast-based nutritionist recommended Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears, made with natural fruit and vegetable juice, as a swap for gummy or fruit snacks.

Muhlstein also listed a few healthier options for chewy and gummy sweets, including low-sugar Numa Taffy Candy, Pure Organic Fruit Bars, YumEarth Organic Chewys and BEAR Real Fruit Snack Rolls.

MAHA MOVEMENT'S 'FOOD BABE' SHARES 5 NUTRITION TIPS FOR HEALTHIER EATING

For a bubble gum alternative, Muhlstein recommended Tree Hugger tooth-friendly gum with added xylitol for oral health.

3. Baked goods

While pink and red-colored cupcakes, brownies and other baked treats are festive and delicious, DeCicco said some red velvet cake mixes include preservatives to extend shelf life, as well as red dye.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The nutritionist instead suggested Go Nana's Red Velvet Banana Bread/Cupcake Mix, including beet root powder for red coloring and no preservatives.

Muhlstein told Fox News Digital that any cake mix and frosting can be turned pink or red by mixing in natural ingredients like freeze-dried strawberries, pomegranate juice or mashed-up raspberries.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

DeCicco also offered a healthy Valentine's Day recipe for brownies. (See the video at the top of this article.)

4. Fruit

Single-ingredient foods like fruits are always a good choice, said Muhlstein.

To make things a bit more festive for Valentine's Day, she suggested the idea of using a heart-shaped fruit cutter to slice strawberries, apples, bananas or other fruits of choice.

Heart-shaped cookie cutters can also be used to shape other food options, such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made with all-natural peanut butter and no added sugars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some brands are also focused on single-ingredient snacking, such as The Daily Good – recommended by Muhlstein – which makes soft-dried dragon fruit slices of 100% dragon fruit.