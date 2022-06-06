Cheesy chicken lasagna stuffed shells are gooey perfection: Try the recipe
Upgrade mom’s classic stuffed shells recipe with chicken and ‘lasagna’
There’s nothing like mom’s stuffed shells. Now, you can upgrade this classic meal with a chicken-filled, lasagna-inspired riff thanks to Cara Lanz of MidwesternHomeLife.com.
Pro-tip: "Stuffed shells are so delicious, but wrangling the filling into slippery cooked shells is a pain," says Lanz. "You can actually stuff regular jumbo shells before they’re cooked — just add some water to the dish before baking, then let the magic happen in the oven."
Cheesy Chicken Lasagna Stuffed Shells (No-Boil) by Cara Lanz, Midwestern HomeLife
Makes 12 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients:
12 ounces jumbo shells
15 ounces 2% cottage cheese
1 beaten egg
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and drained
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup Parmesan cheese, divided
2 cups rotisserie chicken breast
32 ounces marinara sauce
1 ½ cups water
For serving
1 tablespoon fresh basil
2 tablespoons pesto
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375° F. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Place 1 cup of marinara sauce in the bottom of the pan.
3. In a bowl, mix the cottage cheese, beaten egg, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Add the spinach, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, and ½ cup of Parmesan cheese.
4. With a spoon, stuff the shells with the spinach cottage cheese mixture from the bowl.
5. Layer the shredded rotisserie chicken over the stuffed shells.
6. Cover the chicken with the rest of the marinara sauce.
7. Pour 1 ½ cups of water into the pan.
8. Cover the marinara sauce with 1 cup of mozzarella cheese and ½ cup Parmesan cheese.
9. Cover the pan in foil and bake for 60 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 10 minutes.
10. Serve with ribbons of fresh basil and drizzles of pesto.
This original recipe is owned by midwesternhomelife.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.