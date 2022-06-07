Steak and asparagus stir-fry that’s on the table in 20 minutes: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Craving a delicious stir-fry? Whip up this simple recipe that only requires 10 minutes of prep work and 10 minutes of cooking time, and you’ll be glad you did.

"I was inspired to create a recipe that showcased the beautiful summer produce that’s so abundant at this time of year, especially asparagus," says Colleen Milne of thefoodblog.net. "I also wanted a quick and easy dinner idea for busy weeknights. This steak and asparagus stir-fry comes together in just 20 minutes, all in one pan, and it’s a delicious and economical way to use a steak. Serve it on its own or with rice or noodles."

Steak and Asparagus Stir-Fry by Colleen Milne of thefoodblog.net

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Sauce

½ cup orange juice

3 tablespoons tamari sauce or gluten-free soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon ginger minced

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 garlic clove minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon chili paste sambal oelek or sriracha

Stir Fry

2 tablespoons peanut oil

8 oz top sirloin steak thinly sliced

12 oz asparagus trimmed & sliced in half on the diagonal

8 oz cremini mushrooms sliced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1 large red bell pepper cored, seeded and sliced into ½ inch strips

½ cup cherry tomatoes halved

Directions:

Sauce

1. Whisk all sauce ingredients in a bowl, or put them in a jar with a lid and shake

Stir Fry

1. Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of the peanut oil, heating until just beginning to smoke

3. Add the mushrooms and thyme and stir fry until tender and browned about 2-3 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a plate.

4. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil & heat, spreading around the pan.

5. In batches, add the meat, spreading pieces out.

6. Sear the meat for 30 seconds, turn and sear 30 seconds more. Transfer to the plate with the mushrooms

7. Add asparagus and red pepper to the pan and stir fry 1 minute

8. Add 1 tablespoon water to the pan and cook until the water evaporates

9. Add the sauce to the pan along with the meat and mushrooms

10. Cook, stirring just until the sauce starts to thicken, about 1 minute

11. Transfer to a platter, stir in cherry tomatoes and serve immediately

This original recipe is owned by TheFoodBlog.net and was shared with Fox News Digital.

