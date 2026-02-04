Cracker Barrel employees told to pay for their own alcohol, eat at company restaurants on the road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cracker Barrel employees must pay for their own alcohol when traveling for work — and should dine out at the Tennessee-based restaurant chain whenever possible, according to an internal message to staff.

"Employees are expected to dine at a Cracker Barrel store for all or the majority of meals while traveling, whenever practical based on location and schedule," said the message from Cracker Barrel management, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Cracker Barrel is also reportedly cutting off its traveling workers from booze, restricting alcohol purchases from being expensed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Exceptions for special occasions must be pre-approved," said the message, also according to the Journal.

However, the policy for employees to dine at Cracker Barrel as much as possible is not new, the company told Fox News Digital. Nor is it the only place that employees may eat when on the road, as previously reported, the company said.

The change was to further limit reimbursement of alcoholic beverages under the policy, the company said.

Cracker Barrel added beer and wine to its menu in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The policy tweak comes after Cracker Barrel faced scrutiny last year over a botched logo redesign and cosmetic changes to its restaurants that were met with public backlash.

Many longtime customers claimed that the restaurant's food has deteriorated over the years as favorites disappeared from the menu and kitchen shortcuts replaced earlier practices.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

During an investor call in December, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino said first-quarter results "were below our expectations amid unique and ongoing headwinds" and that "recovery will take time."

The company reported that sales were down 5.7% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended in October, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel announced last month that it was bringing back some classic menu items – Hamburger Steak and Eggs in the Basket – to win back customers.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Although our recovery will take time, our teams are more committed than ever, and we are confident that we will regain momentum," Masino told investors in December.