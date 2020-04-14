Jonathan Scott on quarantining with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: It's 'a blessing'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jonathan Scott said he feels "blessed" to be quarantined with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

The HGTV star recently virtually chatted with the hosts of "The Talk," where he discussed whether being in close quarters has been difficult for himself, 41, and Deschanel, 40, as well as what they've been up to while staying safe at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It has not been difficult at all, it's actually been a blessing," Scott said of quarantining with the "New Girl" star, noting that he's often working from the road, so "now being here, being together all the time has been fantastic."

In fact, Scott's been enjoying his time with Deschanel so much, that he told them if he could choose anyone to quarantine with, "she's the one."

"... She can cook, she's a musician, so there's so much music in this house -- she was playing the piano last night, we were singing together," Scott said. "And she also cut and colored my hair just for you guys."

He added: "She did a better job than most of the salons I've ever been to."

The reality star went on to say that he's "actually really blessed to be enjoying" his time with the actress.

Scott shared similar sentiments about his relationship during a chat on the "Today" show last month.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “What a way to start off 2020 than with a whole new path in life?”

Scott's brother and fellow "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott noted that he hadn't seen his brother smile the way he has in "a very long time" and believes the relationship has done "amazing" things for him.

“People keep saying to me, like, 'Jonathan, you feel so alive.' I'm like, 'Was I a dud before? What happened?'" Jonathan Scott joked. "I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself."