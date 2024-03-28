Zendaya, Heidi Klum turn heads on red carpet: PHOTOS

Zendaya

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie "Challengers," in a glittery green dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with matching green closed-toed heels and dangly diamond earrings, wearing her hair in an up-do.

In her new film, Zendaya plays a former tennis champion whose promising career comes to an abrupt end following an injury. Fast-forward years later, and she becomes her husband's coach as he gets ready to go up against her ex-lover.

"From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me. … As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life," she told Elle in August 2023 about the role. "I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the first auditions for season 19 of "America's Got Talent," wearing a figure-hugging green dress. The dress featured ruching on the sides, starting from the neckline and going down to her hips.

The supermodel paired the look with metallic heels and gold jewelry, including a bracelet and ring, and wore her blonde locks down in loose curls.

"America's Got Talent" season 19 premieres in May 2024.

Sofia Vergara

"Griselda" actress Sofia Vergara wore a strapless snakeskin bustier top with cutouts, paired with wide-leg black trousers to the "America's Got Talent" season 19 red carpet.

The actress accessorized with a variety of gold bracelets, mini gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

Vergara joined the judging panel on "America's Got Talent" in 2020 for its 15th season.

Jessica Simpson

"Know your worth, then add taxes," Jessica Simpson captioned a recent Instagram post of herself in an all-black ensemble. In the photos, Simpson is wearing black high-heeled boots with black jeans and a top with a black blazer over it and gold accents.

The singer paired the look with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, big hoop earrings and bracelets, and big black sunglasses. She gave the camera a sultry look as she posed for photos.

While many commented on how good she looked in the photos, others were wondering when she would be releasing new music, with one fan writing, "I wonder when you’re gonna announce your new music because we know it’s coming soon…"

"Where are the tour dates queen???" another added.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst posed for photos at the premiere of her new movie, "Civil War," in a shiny pale green dress with a collared neckline, flowing skirt and a black bow around her waist.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing one bracelet and small gold hoop earrings. She also wore her straight blonde hair down and with a side part.

Her new action movie, which she stars in alongside her husband, Jesse Plemons, follows a group of journalists living in a dystopian future, trying to get to Washington, D.C., during a second American Civil War, when it is unsafe to be recognized as a journalist.