Jessica Simpson has ‘so much clarity’ with sobriety, feels like ‘I’m in my 20s again’

Jessica Simpson feels young again thanks to her sobriety.

In an interview with E! during the Footwear News Achievement Awards last week, Simpson told the outlet, "Not drinking has been the best thing I've ever done for myself. I have so much clarity."

The Icon Award-winner continued, "I like to be present when I'm in conversation with people. I like to absorb what other people are thinking, and I like to listen. That kind of blocked me from feeling my life. I'm feeling it now, and I love it."

"It's also good to keep the extra pounds off, I will say," Simpson added, "especially during the holidays."

Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety in early November with a re-shared a post from 2021 that featured a throwback photo of herself in 2017 on the day she decided to get sober, calling herself "unrecognizable."

At the time of the original post, the mother of three was four years sober and wrote, "There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

The 43-year-old has also been celebrating embracing her body after she lost 100 pounds following the birth of her third child, daughter, Birdie Mae, in 2019.

"Embracing my younger self has been a big part of my transformation," Simpson told E! of focusing on her health. "I feel like I'm in my 20s again."

She continued, "Being too hard on yourself will cause setbacks in anything you do and in any goal you have. Just love yourself through it, give yourself some compassion. It takes time to get to a place where you feel really confident."

"Once you do, you'll be happy you got there," Simpson added.

In 2021, the singer told Hoda Kotb on "Today" that she had gotten rid of her scale.

"It was like a Ouija board," Simpson said. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

Some were critical of her weight loss, accusing her on social media of using Ozempic, but Simpson shot down the rumors earlier this year.

"Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not – it’s willpower," she told Bustle in July when asked whether she used Ozempic. "I’m like, ‘Do people want me to be drinking again?’ Because that’s when I was heavier. Or [do] they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."