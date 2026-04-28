Zach Bryan fires back at enraged fans over shortened concert with three-word response

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Zach Bryan is calling out some fans for displaying "Karen" tendencies over his last-minute show cancellation.

On Sunday, the country singer — who is currently on his "With Heaven on Tour" — was forced to end his Nebraska show early due to poor weather conditions.

"I'm sorry for cutting the set short tonight," Bryan wrote on X alongside a photo of his setlist. "[Lightning] came in fast! We only missed the last six! I love you guys, the rain was a blast."

In a follow-up tweet, Bryan shared a photo of a giant lighting bolt directly above the stage.

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"There were f---n lighting bolts??" he captioned the post. "Above?? Our?? Heads??"

Despite most fans understanding the situation, some were quick to criticize Bryan.

"What a scum response to a fan who probably waited all night to see you and the opening artists, I paid over a thousand dollars to see this show and waited in my car for over 4 hours," one person wrote. "Minimal communication by the stadium and zach bryan himself. Ridiculous."

Bryan was quick to respond, writing, "Karen ahhhh tweet."

Another fan wrote, "Partial refunds need to be given… I know a lot of this was out of your control but we got half a show. Very disappointing."

The "Something in the Orange" singer simply wrote again, "Karen ahhhh tweet."

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Earlier this month, Bryan was forced to cancel another show in Oklahoma due to "dangerous" weather conditions.

"I am being forced by my team to cancel the show tonight due to the threat of extreme and dangerous weather. I've never canceled a show in my life but I unfortunately don't have a choice in the matter," he wrote at the time.

He told his fans that refunds for ticket purchases would be issued automatically, and noted that his next show, scheduled for the same venue in Tulsa, was "still set to proceed as planned."

Bryan then shared a more personal sentiment on the cancellation, writing, "5 years of touring I’ve never canceled a headlining show. I pissed off plenty people this morning trying to ‘play anyways,'" referencing a song on his latest album, "With Heaven on Top."

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"If I had ANY say in this, things would be different. I apologize and I love all of ya," he added.

To prove that he didn't have a say in it, Bryan shared a screenshot of a text from someone on his team who told him, "I know you're gonna hate me for this, but we have no choice but to cancel the show. I just had a meeting with the police, school, and the meteorologists and the consensus is that we would be putting people's safety at risk by trying to put on the show."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this post.