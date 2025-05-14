Zach Bryan feud escalates as John Moreland claims getting kicked off album is 'cooler' than being on it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The feud between Zach Bryan and singer-songwriter John Moreland has escalated.

Moreland took to social media earlier this week to respond to the drama in a scathing video after Bryan removed their duet track off his album.

"OK, so I’ll just say one more thing about it… I’m gonna get back to my real life and let y’all have fun on the internet. When I was asked to be on that album, I did not know that dude. Never met him. Just a really big artist from where I’m from [Tulsa, Oklahoma], asking me to be on a record. Cool," Moreland explained in an Instagram video.

"First time I met him, we recorded the song. Like, didn’t have the greatest impression, but no big deal – whatever, fine. Then we record the song. The album comes out like a month later. I had met him once at that point," Moreland continued.

The two country singers wrote and recorded a duet called "Memphis; The Blues" on Bryan’s 2024 album "The Great American Bar Scene."

The fellow country artist claimed that if he was asked to be on Bryan’s album today, he would decline the offer, saying, "I wouldn’t do it. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who is a d---head to my wife and my friends right in front of me every time I see him."

"I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who I’ve heard tell borderline racist jokes more than once… I don’t like that person," Moreland said. "I don’t like that person."

Moreland concluded, "That’s who thinks I’m an a--hole? Fine. As far as I’m concerned, getting kicked off a Zach Bryan album is way f---ing cooler than being on a Zach Bryan album."

In addition to his video dig, Moreland shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Development/observations. Been stopped on the street a couple times but only by people who wanted to yell ‘f--- zach bryan’ at me. The only people who seem upset at me are little fanboi losers. Goin pretty good."

The feud began when Moreland criticized Bryan’s $350 million record deal last Friday.

"$350 M is a lot to pay for the f---in off-brand version of me," Moreland wrote to his Instagram story. "Y'all have a great day."

Bryan had made a new deal with his label, Warner Records, to extend his contract to include at least two more albums, according to Variety. The outlet claimed that he has also either sold or is currently in the process of selling his publishing catalog, and that together, the two deals total $350 million.

Bryan shared a screenshot of Moreland's comment, adding a response of his own.

"Yooo just saw this from an artist I've always respected and supported," he wrote. "Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing Memphis the Blues. If it goes down for a bit just know this is the reason!"

He added, "No hard feelings! Confused as s---, Tulsans look out for Tulsans!"

In another post, Bryan said his message would be the last he commented on the matter, explaining, "Not partial to arguing with butt hurt grown men."

"Memphis; The Blues" is currently unavailable on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, though Bryan has assured his fans that this is only temporary.

Bryan and Moreland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

