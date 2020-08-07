Zach Braff gets tattoo to honor late friend Nick Cordero: 'In loving memory'

Zach Braff revealed a new tattoo he got as a tribute to his late friend Nick Cordero, who died at age 41 last month from coronavirus complications.

Braff, 45, was inked by tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

The “Scrubs” star's tattoo depicted Cordero dancing in the three-piece suit and top hat costume he wore in the 2014 Broadway musical “Bullets Over Broadway.”

“In loving memory to the greatest,” Dr. Woo captioned a photo on Instagram of the tattoo.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, also hinted at the possibility of getting her own ink in honor of her late husband.

“Need to come see you for one,” the lifestyle author commented on Dr. Woo’s post.

On July 5, Braff posted a sweet tribute to Cordero and vowed to take care of Kloots, 38, and their one-year-old son, Elvis.

“Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person,” Braff wrote. “But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.”

Braff continued: “The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and 1-year-old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything.

“I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life,” the actor concluded. “Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Cordero was hospitalized for months before he passed away on July 5.