Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shares moving message about family after actor's death: ‘Love one another’

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is reflecting on family time while mourning the loss of her husband.

Cordero died at the age of 41 on Sunday after a battle with the coronavirus that stretched for months

The Tony Award-nominated actor was originally hospitalized in late March and spent the majority of his battle with the virus in a medically induced coma. Among the other maladies suffered by Cordero were a leg amputation, mini-strokes and lung infections.

NICK CORDERO: CELEBRITIES, BROADWAY STARS REACT TO ACTOR DEATH

The day after Cordero's death, Kloots took to Instagram to share a video and a powerful message to those who have followed Cordero's story.

The video contained photos and video clips of Kloots, her family members and her 1-year-old son, Elvis, who she shared with Cordero. The photos and videos were all taken between April 20 and June 28.

The video showcased the fitness guru and her family chatting over dinner, playing on the beach, and building other memories during their time together.

Crafted by Kloot's sister, the clip was titled "The Silver Lining."

"I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other," reads the caption. "I’m even luckier to have Nick's family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days."

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND CHARLIE DANIELS DIES AT 83

A former Broadway actress herself, Kloots noted that the video captured "the love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love" she felt during Cordero's lengthy battle with the virus.

"They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us," she continued. "In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another."

The post received an outpouring of support from stars, praising Kloots for her courage in the past few months.

"Amanda you have handled this with such grace and strength," Courteney Cox commented. "Sending all love to you and your family."

"Sending u and your & Nick’s family all the love," said Kate Walsh.

Olivia Munn wrote, "Amanda you have been the very definition of a warrior. And even today, after you lost your Nick, you continue to inspire hope and love in all of us. Thank you thank you thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dearest Amanda. I love you," said Selma Blair. "I don’t know what else I can give you at this time. I love you and your beautiful family. Thank you for being on this earth."