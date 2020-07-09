Florence Pugh says receiving backlash for her and Zach Braff's age gap made her 'feel like s--t'

Florence Pugh admitted in a recent interview that the negative comments regarding her relationship to Zach Braff have made her “feel like s--t.”

Pugh, 24, and Braff, 45, have received a lot of criticism for their 21-year age gap.

“I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” Pugh said on the “Speaking on Sue Perkins' An Hour Or So With” podcast on Wednesday.

She continued: “Once again, it's making a young woman feel like s**t for no reason.”

“I think I did feel s**t for awhile for admitting that, and then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love,” the “Little Woman” actress said.

The English actress laughed while she said, “There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age – it hasn't worked, so who are you trying to match me up with?”

Pugh noted that even though she’s in the entertainment industry, she keeps her personal life out of her professional life.

“People just want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go for lunch,” she said. “For me, I've always found that part of this life, even when I grew up watching actresses, I've always found that weird how people have a say over your private life.”

The “Midsommar” actress quipped: “I'm not a reality TV star, I don't let people into my life like that so since when has it been OK for someone to shout at someone for their relationship?”

Pugh and Braff met on the set of “In the Time It Takes to Get There,” where she was the lead actress and he was the director of the short film. They went public in April 2019.

That same month she posted a sweet photo of the “Scrubs” star on Instagram for his birthday and was met with immediate backlash.

“On Monday I posted a photo in honour of Zach's birthday, and I wrote a birthday message for him,” Pugh said in a lengthy statement. “Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted I had about 70 people in the comments hurling abuse and being horrid, and basically bullying someone on my page.”

She added: “I will not allow that behaviour on my page, I'm not about that. It makes me upset, it makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another.”

Braff has currently been making headlines for his vow to support Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, and their son, Elvis, after the Broadway actor died due to coronavirus complications.