Zac Brown Band adds first female band member Caroline Jones: She’s a ‘bada-- musician’

Zac Brown Band just welcomed Caroline Jones as the newest member to the Grammy-winning group, and she’s making history.

Jones is the first and only female to join the country band, bringing her talent as a multi-instrumentalist.

"Joining ZBB as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far. To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter but as a musician and member of the family means more to me than I can put into words," Jones told Fox News Digital.



She continued to reflect on the moment when she first met the members of Zac Brown Band.



"As an independent artist, I owe my career to Zac and other superstar mentors who have taken me under their wing, but I will never forget that Zac was the first," she said. "I vividly remember sitting in with ZBB for the first time as a wide-eyed, nerve-wracked opening act on June 22, 2017 — yes, I remember the date. If you had told me five years ago that I would be a part of the band, I would have never believed you."

Jones added she’s "extremely proud" to share the stage with an incredibly talented group of musicians, as each member has "unique strengths," and is thrilled to learn everything she can from the band.

"I will give my whole heart and soul to contributing to the music that we all know and love and the music that is yet to be made."

In 2017, Jones opened for the eight-piece band on tour and has been a regular opening act for Zac Brown Band for three years.

Aside from being a special guest band member with the group, she’s performed at several big events, including the 2021 CMA Awards and 2022 CMA Fest, and she was the opening act for the Rolling Stones at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Zac Brown Band members are equally excited to have Jones join the group.

"It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years," Brown said. "She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician. She sings the highest and works the hardest."