YouTube stars Marcus and Kristin Johns say 'Jesus saved' them after 'horrible' hit-and-run accident

YouTube stars Marcus and Kristin Johns are opening up about a hit-and-run accident that sent both of them to the hospital.

According to the pair, a car struck them while biking Monday night, leaving them both with broken bones and in need of surgery. On Tuesday, they informed fans of the incident and offered updates on their conditions.

"Last night, Marcus and I were in a horrible bicycle accident," Kristin, 24, said in a video, which showed her lying in a hospital bed.

She continued: "A man going extremely fast hit us head-on and he fled the scene. My femur is snapped in half and I had surgery this morning. Marcus' lower leg is broken."

Kristin went on to explain that she believes divine intervention is the reason for their survival.

"But I just have to tell you guys that Jesus saved our lives and there's no question about that," she said. "This is an extremely traumatic experience, but I just wanted to keep you guys updated. I"ll keep you updated, but please just keep us in your prayers."

The social media star reiterated her comments in the video's caption.

"Jesus saved our lives last night. Please keep us in your prayers - my femur is broken and marcus’s [sic] leg is broken as well. We both had surgery this morning," she wrote. "I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive."

Marcus also shared a video from a hospital bed, offering up a few more details about the event.

"A lot of people saw Kristin's video where she talked about us getting hit by a car, I wanted to give you a couple more details," Marcus said, explaining that they both underwent surgery and that "everything went well."

"Thank the Lord, they said that we're gonna be walking normal again in four months, which is great news," he continued. "The car that hit us was apparently part of a burglary and was trying to run from the cops and so we think that the car hit us on purpose to try to get the cops' attention away from him so he could get away," Marcus alleged.

Marcus said he's unaware as to whether the driver has been caught yet.

"Man, Jesus saved us, dude. We should have died in that thing, we should have died in that accident," he said. "We're so blessed to just be alive, so thank you guys for all your prayers and we're healthy and surgeries are great."

Marcus also paired his video with a caption, offering the specifics behind the accident.

"We were on the far side of the road with other bikers and pedestrians. It is a residential neighborhood with multiple stop signs and speed bumps back to back over a short distance," he wrote. "I look down the road and heard an engine revving all the way up and it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose," Marcus alleged.

Marcus said the car was being driven "erratically" and that the driver was "swerving toward" the bikers.

"I tried to swerved [sic] out of the way but he just followed us to hit us. I blacked out until I got to the hospital. So after I don’t know what really happened," the social media star said. "Sadly Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concreate till ambulance arrived for us. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact."

Marcus said that upon waking up, he didn't think anyone would believe his allegations that the accident was intentional, but the robbery and police pursuit allegedly aligned with his story.

After thanking friends, family and Jesus, Marcus added: "Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle."

On Wednesday, Kristin shared some positive news in the form of a video of her standing up from her hospital bed.

"I stood today!!!! This morning in my first physical therapy session I barely made it to the edge of the bed before passing out from excruciating pain which was very discouraging," read the caption. "But this afternoon I was able to take about 5 steps which is CRAZY! I am so motivated to get up & walk with a walker because then we can go home & be with family."

Kristin explained that the coronavirus pandemic has kept her and her husband from seeing visitors, but she's been able to video chat with others, which she called a "lifesaver."

"Also I am going say it again & again, thank you Jesus for saving our lives. Thank you to the amazing nurses for being angels as well," she added. "And thank you guys for your messages, I find so much peace & happiness reading them throughout the day. LOVE YOU!"