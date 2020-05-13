'Glee' alum Heather Morris recalls nude photo leak: 'To say I was mortified is an understatement'

Heather Morris is speaking out about one of the lowest moments in her Hollywood career.

On Tuesday, the former "Glee" star shared a photo of herself in a bright floral print bikini to her Instagram while promoting the idea of body positivity and wrote a lengthy note about a set of nude photos that leaked more than a decade ago, which Morris said absolutely “mortified” her.

"Over 10 years ago, some of nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry," she began her post. "To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn’t even walk around my work place thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me (a couple of snide comments from co-stars game [sic] my way which didn’t help)."

Morris, 33, said that after the photos appeared online, she "faded away into the abyss" and became a mom to two kids: sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4. She also said that she's been incredibly “sacred” about her body ever since.

"So till this day, I’ve been VERY sacred about how I display myself and definitely still don’t even feel 100% comfortable in anything riskay [sic]," she wrote.

At the time, Morris laughed when her photos were made public and, according to US Weekly, said: "Well, it could be worse! At least I look good."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morris said she has developed a newfound love for her appearance and has become a champion for body positivity by challenging herself to workout without the "pressure" of "feeling like I need to be a twig or a certain weigh/shape/size."

"It’s honestly a concept I’ve come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless," she wrote in her Instagram post on Tuesday. "During this quarantine I feel the best I’ve ever felt in over a decade. It's a f--king challenge and a tough one at that, but I just want to say..let’s not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some a-- when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!? I'm done."