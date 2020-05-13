Kourtney Kardashian responds to fan who said she's pregnant: 'This is me when I have a few extra pounds on'

Kourtney Kardashian is clearing the air.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old reality star shared a pair of photos on Instagram, flaunting her figure in a bikini.

Kardashian, who also wore a cow-print shirt over the swimsuit, captioned the photos with two emojis: a cow and a woman with a bow in her hair.

In the comments, one fan wrote, "SHE’S PREGENANT [sic]."

The comment prompted a response from Kardashian directly.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she said in the comments. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian shares three children -- Mason, 10; Reign, 5, and Penelope, 7 -- with ex Scott Disick.

Kardashian also had to address pregnancy rumors in April.

After posting a photo of herself baring her stomach while wearing a long frock, a fan asked if she was pregnant, to which she responded at the time: "Put the blessing out there though."

Later, Kardashian addressed the rumors in an Instagram Live chat.

"So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” Kardashian said in the video, per People magazine. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

Calling it "very feminine to have curves," the TV personality clarified what she meant by her initial response.

"... I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe," she explained.