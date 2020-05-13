Meghan Markle 'toyed' with 'Shahs of Sunset' star Nema Vand’s heart in high school, ‘ghosted’ a pal, he claims

It appears "Shahs of Sunset" star Nema Vand has a bone to pick with Meghan Markle.

The reality TV star revealed during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast that he had a major crush on Markle while they were in high school.

“I went to an all-boys high school, and one of our sister schools was Meghan Markle’s,” Vand said, according to Page Six. “I grew up with her. We were friends for a long time. She was a year older than me. Meghan was amazing, a woman among girls. Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MAKE SECURITY UPGRADES TO LAVISH $18M BEVERLY HILLS MANSION

Vand added everyone "admired her" and "she was a good friend."

According to the Bravo-lebrity, the British royal family member also allegedly "toyed" with all the boys' hearts. “She knew what she was doing,” he claimed.

“She toyed with our hearts masterfully. We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose to nose with me," he further claimed. "For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment. She said to me in Farsi, ‘You are so beautiful.’ I asked her, ‘How do you know Farsi?’ She said, ‘I learned it for you.’ Then she walked away.”

MEGHAN MARKLE WILL 'CARVE OUT A WORK-LIFE BALANCE' THAT INCLUDES A LOT OF TIME WITH ARCHIE

He also claimed his friend Gabe dated Markle but she "ghosted" him.

“My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school and he says that after she got on ‘Suits,’ they were friends for years, and afterwards he said she kind of ghosted him," Vand alleged.

"It really hurt his feelings. I got the sense Gabe really valued her friendship. So Meghan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is, and just right that ship," he suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Markle, 38, she and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to Los Angeles in March with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

A spokesperson for Markle didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.