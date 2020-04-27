YouTube to host free virtual film festival with Tribeca, Cannes and more

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Film festivals worldwide are teaming up on a new effort titled "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," a virtual festival on YouTube that will be available for free and run for 10 days.

The video-sharing giant and Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, announced the news on Monday.

Festivals -- including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival, and those in Berlin, Tokyo, and New York -- will all contribute curated programming.

Tribeca Enterprises did not specify what movies would be included but “We Are One” -- which will start on May 29 -- isn't expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivals like May's Cannes Film Festival or still planned ones like September's Toronto Film Festival. Organizers said programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film," Jane Rosenthal, chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local relief organizations as well as encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Some festivals have already experimented with virtual editions including, Amazon Prime, which is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. Meanwhile, the Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report