Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"The Young and The Restless" alum Jordi Vilasuso has taken to social media in an urgent attempt to ask for prayers.

The soap actor and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, took to Instagram to share that their newborn daughter had been admitted to the NICU for a partially collapsed lung. Jordi shared that their baby's illness is due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"Ah friends.. we come to you coveting your prayers yet again. I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers.. I suppose that is just the season we’re in right now," the couple began their Instagram caption alongside a photo of Lucy lying in a hospital bed, attached to medical machines.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing," the caption continued.

‘THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS,’ ‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STARS DISH ON WHY SOAP OPERAS REMAIN SO POPULAR

According to the Mayo Clinic, RSV "causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. It's so common that most children have been infected with the virus by age 2."

Per the CDC, "Healthy adults and infants infected with RSV do not usually need to be hospitalized. But some people with RSV infection, especially older adults and infants younger than 6 months of age, may need to be hospitalized if they are having trouble breathing or are dehydrated."

Jordi and Kaitlin shared that Lucy's health took a "turn for the worse" after she was admitted to the hospital last week.

"Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type," the caption continued.

Kaitlin and Jordi concluded with, "Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms."

Early Monday morning, Kaitlin took to her Instagram story to share that her and Jordi had a "bedtime family prayer for the first time since all of this happened."

"Anxious to have the littlest hands in our circle back home," she said, adding praying hands and heart emojis, referring to her newborn baby.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kaitlin also shared a video of Lucy sleeping in a hospital bed with the caption, "The little hand.. hi sweet baby."

On Monday afternoon, Kaitlin shared that Lucy is doing much better than the first night she was admitted to the hospital. The new mom uploaded a picture of herself finally holding Lucy again in her arms.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Her lungs looked significantly better than the one they took the night she was transferred to the NICU- PRAISE GOD," Kaitlin wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Jan. 6, Jordi and Kaitlin announced the birth of their daughter. Prior to the birth of Lucy, the couple suffered two miscarriages.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Thank you, beautiful friends and family, for the part you have played in this chapter," the couple shared on Instagram at the time. "I wish I could say that it was a purely faith filled journey from our first loss until today, but the God’s honest truth is that knowing you were holding our family in your prayers was often what got us through. I know I’ve said it before, but we are truly forever grateful."