'Yellowstone' and 'Tootsie' star Dabney Coleman dead at 92

Dabney Coleman, who starred in the hit series "Yellowstone" and the classic 1980s movies "9 to 5" and "Tootsie," has died. He was 92.

Coleman's daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Thursday at his Santa Monica, California home.

"My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely in his home on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 1:50 PM," Quincy told the outlet.

The singer continued, "My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity."

"As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery," Quincy added.

"A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy … eternally."

No cause of death was immediately provided.

