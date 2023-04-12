Expand / Collapse search
Couples
Published

‘Yellowstone’s' Ryan Bingham confirms off-screen romance with co-star Hassie Harrison in fiery pic

The couple's ranch hand characters Walker and Laramie are also dating on the Paramount+ show

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end Video

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

At the CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital the film business is ‘crazier’ than the music business and revealed how she thinks Taylor Sheridan will end the hit show 'Yellowstone.'

"Yellowstone" co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have taken their relationship to the next level off screen.

The 42-year-old country singer, who plays ranch hand Walker on the show, posted a photo of the couple mid-kiss in front of a bonfire on his Instagram Wednesday.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison (Getty Images)

"More than a spark," Bingham cheekily captioned his post. Harrison replied in the comments with, "I love you, cowboy." 

The couple wore baseball caps, camo jackets, jeans and boots for their outdoor date. 

Harrison, 33, has played rodeo cowgirl Laramie since season 3, and the two have been working together for three years on the Paramount+ show. 

Country star Ryan Bingham plays Walker on "Yellowstone." 

Country star Ryan Bingham plays Walker on "Yellowstone."  (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Bingham and Harrison’s characters are also dating in the show, which earned star Kevin Costner a Golden Globe earlier this year. 

Hassie Harrison has played Laramie since season 3. 

Hassie Harrison has played Laramie since season 3.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount)

The "American Love Song" singer has three children from his 12-year marriage to producer Anna Axster, whom he filed for divorce from in 2021.

Harrison was previously linked to actor Austin Nichols, who she starred with in "The Iron Orchard" in 2018. 

"Yellowstone" is expected to return this summer with the second half of season 5. 

