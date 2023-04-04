'Yellowstone' star talks potential Kevin Costner exit, gives advice to Matthew McConaughey

"Yellowstone" star Josh Lucas spoke about Kevin Costner's possible departure from the Western series and his advice for Matthew McConaughey as the actor joins the franchise.

Lucas, who stars in the series as young John Dutton, opened up about what "Yellowstone" might look like without Costner to E! News at PaleyFest.

"I think the show shifts based on where [creator] Taylor [Sheridan]'s energy is, where Taylor's focus and his mind is," he said. "It's a fever dream."

Even if Costner did leave the "Yellowstone" series, Lucas isn't worried about a lack of interest from the audience. The actor claimed people are invested in the characters portrayed by Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley among other cast.

"What you're seeing is the idea that people are also deeply invested in Beth, Rip, Jamie and all the different iterations of how the show evolves and emerges," he explained.

During a panel at PaleyFest, according to People, Lucas said he thinks Sheridan has "always planned on, at some point, having Kevin die and having multiple characters die."

"And so you know that that's just ... the evolution of what the ranch is. That's why when you see the cemetery and you see the names of Elsa [a character from "1883"] and you see the names of Jacob and you see these names, I think it's of course going to evolve and change," he explained. "And I think that's what hopefully people will really like as it goes."

Costner not returning to the show isn't set in stone. None of the cast seems to know anything and Paramount has been relatively quiet as rumors swirl, only releasing a short statement.

"We have no news to report," a Paramount Network spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. "Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Dawn Olivieri, who is a newcomer to "Yellowstone," revealed she and co-star Wendy Moniz have texted each other about the Costner drama.

"Wendy and I text each other like, ‘Do you know anything?'" Olivieri told E! News. "We don't know anything. Nobody tells us anything. You think we're in the know? We're really not in the know at all."

Olivieri has yet to work with Costner. The actress first appeared in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," and is now starring as Sarah Atwood – the woman aiming to take down the Dutton family.

"I would be really bummed if I'm on the show and I don't get a chance to work with [Costner]," she said. "That would be a real sad day for me."

Amid the Costner rumors, Paramount Network did confirm McConaughey would be joining Sheridan's Western world. This news did not surprise the cast at all.

"When I heard it, I was like, ‘Of course, that makes sense,'" Moniz said. "He's built for it in every way."

"First of all, he's from Texas," Mo Brings Plenty added. "He got that good Western swagger. You can't go wrong with that."

Lucas' advice for the "Dallas Buyers Club" star would be to get comfortable on a horse.

"He better really know how to ride a horse," the actor noted. "And I mean really know how to ride a horse. I think he does, but Taylor and the world of these cowboys and horses and all of it? If you don't ride really well, you'll feel it."

Paramount previously revealed Season 5 of "Yellowstone" would return in the summer of 2023.

"Yellowstone" explores how Costner's character is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Sheridan has been airing since 2018.

After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

