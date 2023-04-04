Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment Newsletter
'Yellowstone' drama heats up with Kevin Costner's absence and Matthew McConaughey's new project

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The drama off-screen continues to boil with the "Yellowstone" franchise, as Kevin Costner and other cast members ditched a schedule appearance, just a day after it was announced a new spinoff with Matthew McConaughey had been greenlit.

The drama off-screen continues to boil with the "Yellowstone" franchise, as Kevin Costner and other cast members ditched a schedule appearance, just a day after it was announced a new spinoff with Matthew McConaughey had been greenlit. (Paramount Network/Tim Warner)

‘ALL RIGHT, ALL RIGHT, ALL RIGHT’ - Matthew McConaughey's 'Yellowstone' spinoff moves ahead, Paramount CEO confirms. Continue reading here…

REAL-LIFE DRAMA - 'Yellowstone' cast including Kevin Costner and showrunner ditch PaleyFest amid Season 5 filming drama. Continue reading here…

Colin Jost was pranked by his 'Weekend Update' co-host Michael Che on the April Fool's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Colin Jost was pranked by his 'Weekend Update' co-host Michael Che on the April Fool's episode of "Saturday Night Live." (NBC)

‘OH, I JUST SUCK’ - Michael Che pranks Colin Jost in 'evil' April Fool's Day prank during 'SNL' Weekend Update segment. Continue reading here…

‘I'VE MADE IT' - ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ star Buddy Ebsen lost 'The Wizard of Oz’ role for this horrifying reason, daughter says. Continue reading here…

HOMEWARD BOUND - 'American Idol' mom Katy Perry shamed quits the show: 'My heart's at home.' Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - LFO founding member Brian 'Brizz' Gillis dead at 47, third band member to die. Continue reading here…

IMMORTALIZED ON THE INTERNET - Plaintiff in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial regrets lawsuit: 'I'm gonna be on the internet forever.' Continue reading here…

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Kane Brown all reigned victorious at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Kane Brown all reigned victorious at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. (Hubert Vestil/Emma McIntyre/Renee Dominguez)

TAKING HOME TROPHIES - CMT Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list. Continue reading here…

BLOWN AWAY - Carrie Underwood set to make history at CMT Music Awards. Continue reading here…

DADDY-DAUGHTER BUSINESS Bryce Dallas Howard recalls being given script in preschool for her dad Ron Howard that led to move out of LA. Continue reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

