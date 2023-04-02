Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

CMT Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson dominated the night at the 2023 CMT Awards

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end Video

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

At the CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital the film business is "crazier" than the music business and revealed how she thinks Taylor Sheridan will end the hit show "Yellowstone."

The winners have been announced at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The show – which was co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown – was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Carrie Underwood performed and earned two more nominations. She is already the most awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 CMT Awards, but did not take any awards home on Sunday night.

Carrie Underwood dazzled wearing a sparkling coat with shorts on the CMT Music Awards red carpet.

Carrie Underwood dazzled wearing a sparkling coat with shorts on the CMT Music Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

Leading the pack in nominations at this year's award show was Lainey Wilson, with a total of four nominations. 

SHANIA TWAIN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI AND LAINEY WILSON HEAT UP CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2023 RED CARPET

Shania Twain was honored at the ceremony as the third-ever recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award. The award is given to artists who use their platform to advocate for change in the industry and elevate the voices of those who are underrepresented in country music. 

Shania Twain made a statement wearing a red dress with a thigh-grazing slit.

Shania Twain made a statement wearing a red dress with a thigh-grazing slit. (Getty Images)

Here's the complete winners list of the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Video of the year: Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll – "Son Of A Sinner"

Lainey Wilson flashes a peace sign before walking the red carpet at CMT Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson flashes a peace sign before walking the red carpet at CMT Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Group/Duo video of the year: Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Breakthrough female video of the year: Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Breakthrough male video of the year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson, winner of the Female Video of the Year award, pose during the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson, winner of the Female Video of the Year award, pose during the 2023 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Collaborative video of the year: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CMT performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT digital-first performance of year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT "All Accesss")

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending