Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Saturday Night Live
Published

Michael Che pranks Colin Jost in 'evil' April Fool's Day prank during 'SNL' Weekend Update segment

'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost was at a loss during the April 1 episode

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
'Saturday Night Live' star Michael Che accused of sexist and ageist comments on 'Weekend Update' Video

'Saturday Night Live' star Michael Che accused of sexist and ageist comments on 'Weekend Update'

'Saturday Night Live' star Michael Che accused of sexist and ageist comments

Thanks to the 2023 calendar year, April Fool's Day happened to fall on a Saturday, giving the cast of "Saturday Night Live" ample opportunity to be extra silly.

During the "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, things went awry when Jost's jokes were not well received by the audience.

Joking about the indictment of former President Trump, Jost received minimal laughs from the live audience. When Che took a crack at the subject, all his jokes hit, with the studio erupting in laughter.

Trying again, Jost said, "At this point, it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on. I mean I went down to the courthouse today, and I was the only protestor there," alongside a Photoshopped picture of him holding a "LET OUR BOY GO!" sign. 

'SNL' COLD OPEN MOCKS TRUMP'S 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' ON RELEASE OF DIGITAL TRADING CARDS

Colin Jost inserted himself into the Donald Trump indictment jokes to get a laugh, but to no avail.

Colin Jost inserted himself into the Donald Trump indictment jokes to get a laugh, but to no avail. (NBC)

"You stink," one person from the audience could be heard yelling before Che broke out in hysterics.

Beginning to realize he was the butt of the joke, Che interjected, saying, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fool's."

‘SNL’ STAR MICHAEL CHE BACKS CHRIS ROCK RETURNING TO WORK AFTER WILL SMITH OSCARS SLAP

Colin Jost put his hand to his face, realizing Michael Che had pulled a prank on him.

Colin Jost put his hand to his face, realizing Michael Che had pulled a prank on him. (NBC)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Finally able to compose himself, Jost told the audience, "I was truly like, am I not mic'd? And then I was just like, ‘Oh, I just suck.’"

Trying to transition seamlessly into his next joke, Che started in on Marjorie Taylor Greene, before Jost yelled, "God! You're evil!"

After finishing his joke, Che told Jost, "They'll probably laugh at this next one."

"That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me," Jost told Che. "I'm covered in sweat!"

Colin Jost took the prank in good stride on live television.

Colin Jost took the prank in good stride on live television. (NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crowd, still chortling at the exchange, began cheering for Jost, much to his disdain.

"Yeah, no, no…Don't you even dare. Don't you even dare try now," he teased. 

Jost could barely get through his next joke, telling the crowd, "I'm shaking." 

At one point, Jost tried to jokingly turn the crowd against Che, before continuing on with his puns.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending