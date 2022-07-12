Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Yellowstone' actress charged with felony fraud after collecting nearly $97,000 in disability payments

A lawyer for the 'Yellowstone' actress said she denies accusations that she committed workers’ compensation fraud

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An actress from the hit TV show "Yellowstone" has been charged with two felonies after allegedly collecting nearly $97,000 through a workers' compensation fraud even thought she was still able to work.

Q’orianka Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud after she received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits between 2019 and 2021, the California Department of Insurance said.

According to the insurance department, Kilcher collected the funds for several months while she was working on the set of "Yellowstone." Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes that aired in 2020.

FILE - Q’orianka Kilcher arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles.

FILE - Q’orianka Kilcher arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley. It has four seasons. 

Kilcher initially started collecting disability insurance after she injured her neck and right shoulder when she was riding in a production vehicle on the set of "Dora" in October 2018, the insurance company said.

She also denied work the following year citing severe neck pain, resulting from the injury, the company added.

A billboard promotes Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone' television series on June 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

A billboard promotes Paramount Network's 'Yellowstone' television series on June 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In its statement, the company said Kilcher returned to work and then resumed her disability payments.

"According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show," the company said.

Kilcher surrendered to authorities in May.

Michael Becker, who represents Kilcher, maintains his client’s innocence and that she ever received benefits to which she was not entitled.

Steven Williams, Keith Cox, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Steven Williams, Keith Cox, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

"Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits," Becker said. "Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers... and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to."

The actress will "vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

