XXXTentacion's mom reveals rapper's mausoleum, calls him her 'guardian angel' in Instagram post

Cleopatra Bernard, the mother of slain rapper XXXTentacion, posted a look at her son's mausoleum on Instagram Saturday.

"My guardian angel," Bernard captioned a photo of the building, which was surrounded by red, black and silver flowers.

The post garnered more than 670,000 likes and received nearly 30,0000 comments. Several users shared their condolences to the family of the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy.

“Baby is in heaven now,” one person wrote.

“Wow so beautiful!! R.I.P. buddy,” another commented.

“‘I hate that this mother had to bury her child, I can't even imagine the pain! #blessings," one Instagram user added.

Brown’s post came just two days after XXXTentacion’s music video for his song “Sad!” was posthumously released.

The video, released Thursday, shows XXXTentacion entering a church for his own funeral. As he leans over the casket, his body suddenly resurrects and begins a brawl with the rapper.

A caption in the video later reads, "You have done well at battling yourself."

XXXTentacion was gunned down on June 18 at age 20 while departing a motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. He was 20 years old.

Dedrick Williams, 22, has been arrested and charged with the rapper’s slaying.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday detectives want to question another man, 22-year-old Robert Allen, about his knowledge of the slaying. Allen has not been charged with any crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.