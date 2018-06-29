XXXTentacion's will doesn't include the late rapper's pregnant girlfriend: report

Murdered rapper XXXTentacion left his entire fortune to his mother and two brothers — even though he had a pregnant girlfriend, according to a report Friday.

The 20-year-old Florida hip-hop sensation — who was shot dead earlier this month — said in his will that he had no children, according to the entertainment website TMZ. He left all of his property to his mom and siblings in a trust.

The will was filed in November 2017, likely before he impregnated his girlfriend, according to the site.

XXXTentacion had predicted he would die — and said so in a viral video — which is likely why he drafted the will at a such a young age.

He was gunned down at a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18. Cops identified a person of interest in the case and the rapper was honored in an open-casket funeral earlier this week.

The musician’s mother said last week he knew his girlfriend was going to have a baby, according to TMZ.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.