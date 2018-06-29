Expand / Collapse search
XXXTentacion's will doesn't include the late rapper's pregnant girlfriend: report

By Jessica Sager | New York Post
XXXTentacion's will was reportedly filed in November 2017, likely before the late rapper's girlfriend was pregnant.

Murdered rapper XXXTentacion left his entire fortune to his mother and two brothers — even though he had a pregnant girlfriend, according to a report Friday.

The 20-year-old Florida hip-hop sensation — who was shot dead earlier this month — said in his will that he had no children, according to the entertainment website TMZ. He left all of his property to his mom and siblings in a trust.

The will was filed in November 2017, likely before he impregnated his girlfriend, according to the site.

XXXTentacion had predicted he would die — and said so in a viral video — which is likely why he drafted the will at a such a young age.

He was gunned down at a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18. Cops identified a person of interest in the case and the rapper was honored in an open-casket funeral earlier this week.

The musician’s mother said last week he knew his girlfriend was going to have a baby, according to TMZ.

