XXXTentacion wins American Music Award posthumously

XXXTentacion's mother accepted an American Music Award on behalf of the late rapper on Tuesday.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son," Cleopatra Bernard said of her son's favorite soul/r&b album win.

She continued: "I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible. Thank you guys so much. I appreciate it."

Following his death, Bernard broke the news that the slain rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, would have been the father of a son.

XXXTentacion was fatally shot on June 18 in Florida as he was reportedly leaving a motorcycle dealership. He was 20.