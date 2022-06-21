'X-Factor' contestant Tom Mann's fiancée Dani Hampson dies on their wedding weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danielle Hampson, the fiancée to "The X-Factor" contestant Tom Mann, died on what was supposed to be their wedding weekend. She was 34.

It's unclear how Hampson died, but tributes have been pouring in for the publicist who shared a son, Bowie, with her fiancé. The couple was supposed to be married on Friday, June 17.

"I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann wrote on Instagram.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

He added: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

‘X-FACTOR’ STAR FREDDIE COMBS DEAD AT 49

Danielle was also a dancer and had previously worked on the Harry Styles music video for his 2021 hit "Treat People With Kindness."

Tom, who found fame in the band Stereo Kicks in 2014, and Dani were originally supposed to get married in September 2020, but the couple postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.