Mel B addresses sound issues at 'Spice Girls' reunion concert after fans complained

The Spice Girls are back but not in all their former glory.

The '90s band kicked off their reunion tour in Dublin, Ireland and experienced some very unfortunate sound issues that had ticketholders complaining.

Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) took the stage in front of about 70,000 people but no one could apparently hear them.

CALLING ALL 'SPICE GIRLS' FANS: THE ORIGINAL SPICE BUS FROM 'SPICE WORLD' IS AVAILABLE TO RENT ON AIRBNB

"There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad," one user said.

Fans apparently left the venue because of the low sound quality and another user wrote it was the "worst sound I've ever heard at a concert."

Melb B apologized to fans on social media: "Hey guys. Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better...Pfft," she said in her Instagram story.

MEL B AND GERI HORNER HAVE PUT LESBIAN SEX RUMORS BEHIND THEM FOR SPICE GIRLS REUNION TOUR, EMMA BUNTON SAYS

This is the first time the group has performed together in seven years, albeit without fifth member, Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice.

The singer-turned-fashion designer did wish them good luck on social media in a sweet throwback post.