Wynonna Judd’s daughter has prostitution charge dropped after allegedly stripping down on busy highway

A prostitution charge against Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley. has been dropped after the 27-year-old was arrested for allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway intersection in Alabama.

After her arrest April 5, Kelley was charged with three misdemeanors, including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Kelley appeared at the Millbrook Municipal Court, where the prostitution charge was dismissed, and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to the lesser offense of lewd conduct, according to the Daily Mail.

Kelley admitted to the charges of lewd conduct and obstructing government operations during the hearing held by Judge Bradley Ekdahl, per the outlet.

For the lewd conduct charge, Kelley was ordered to pay a $200 fine with 90 days in jail suspended, according to the Daily Mail. She was not required to register as a sex offender. Kelley was fined $500 and received a 90-day jail sentence with 30 days suspended for obstructing government operations.

Kelley was given credit for time served in jail and was ordered to serve the remaining 39 days of her 60-day sentence. She owes $1,122 in fines along with court costs.

Judd, 59, did not make an appearance at Kelley's hearing, according to the outlet.

When reached by Fox News Digital for comment, Kelley's public defender, David Musgrove, said "the family would like to deal with the situation privately."

"The most serious charges against my client were dismissed," he added. "The judge was fair with her, and she comported herself well in the courtroom and was polite and respectful with the judge and with the police officers. I expect she will be released before too long."

After the hearing, Kelley returned to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains on a $2,500 bond.

Kelley was booked into jail April 5 at 5 p.m., Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Charging documents allege Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, according to Al.com.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

In 2017, Kelley pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. She was later sentenced to jail after leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation.

She began her eight-year sentence in 2017, but was released six years early and put on parole.

In 2015, Kelley was arrested at a Walgreens in Nashville after police caught her and another man, Richard Wilcutt, in a car with an improperly installed license plate in the parking lot of the drugstore. During their questioning, police found pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel in a bag that had been thrown outside their vehicle, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Since the items are ingredients typically used to make methamphetamine, both Wilcutt and Kelley were arrested on charges of meth manufacture promotion.

In an exclusive interview on Fox Nation's "The Pursuit! With John Rich" following Kelley's early release in 2019, Judd said, "I've got one on patrol, and I've got one on parole," referring to her two children.

"I'm no different than anyone else," the singer said. "I've got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony — emphasis on the word 'test' — of both my children saying, 'Wow, that didn't work.'"

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash, Christina Dugan Ramirez and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.