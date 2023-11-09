Wynonna Judd responds after 'bizarre' CMA performance with Jelly Roll sparks concern: 'so freaking nervous'

Wynonna Judd got a lot of attention after her performance with Jelly Roll at last night's CMA Awards, and it wasn't just because of her voice.

While the country legend's vocals were as strong as ever, she entered the stage with short, stilted steps and spent the entirety of the performance clutching onto Jelly Roll's jacket as he kept a hand on her arm while they sang. Fans immediately noticed and began expressing their concern on social media.

"Anyone think that Wynonna Judd was acting a bit off with Jelly Roll??" one person asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote, "I’m worried about Wynonna Judd on this opening song from the CMA Awards. She looked she could barely walk, grabbed Jelly Roll’s jacket, and didn’t MOVE."

"She looked scared to death and was hanging on to Jelly Roll for dear life. Something isn’t right," another comment read.

"It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what’s going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him," wrote another person.

Late last night, Judd hopped on TikTok to discuss what had happened, beginning her explanation with "OK, so they say ‘Don’t read the comments' – I read the comments."

She continued, "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all, I was so freaking nervous. I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing, and I said ‘Absolutely.’"

"I got out there, and I was just so nervous that I just held on for dear life, and that's the bottom line."

Judd noted that she's going to be performing tonight as well – she has tour dates scheduled for the rest of the month – and ensured her fans that "all is well."

Speaking to Fox News Digital after the performance, she said that singing with Jelly Roll was "top 10 of my favorite things I've ever done."

"I've had a multitude of big moments," she said, "and to get to sing with him was top 10. I've had so many of those moments with my mom and, of course, some on my own. It's time to collaborate with the real deal, and he is it."

Judd also said that after seeing Jelly Roll at the CMT Awards in April, "I literally ran up to him, and I stood out of my seat during that performance. He rocked my world."

She explained that she had been "moved" by his performance then, and in the time since they've "bonded over the music."

"We've all got a story," she told Fox News Digital, referencing Jelly Roll's troubled past. "I know some of his, and we're getting to know each other, and hopefully more collaborations will come of it, because we've all got a story of dysfunction in our families, and he and I just meet on so many levels."