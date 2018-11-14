WWE Diva Paige will never return to the ring for fear of paralysis

British wrestling star Paige has insisted she will never compete in WWE over fears she could suffer another neck injury leading to paralysis.

The former two-time Divas champion responded to a fan on social media over claims that she has been cleared to compete in the ring once again.

The 26-year-old retired from WWE in April after suffering another injury to her neck at the end of last year after she was kicked by Sasha Banks.

She had already underwent surgery on her neck prior to the incident, and is adamant that she will not take a risk by returning to WWE.

Ringside news claimed that the athlete could compete if she wanted to, but is not allowed to step inside the ring by the wrestling organization.

And Paige - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - responded to a fan who was clearly delighted that the one-time NXT Women's champ could be back in the near future.

She tweeted: "Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis.

"Don’t read 'facts' on the internet.

"As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not."

After retiring from WWE, Paige was named as the new general manager of "SmackDown Live" - a position she has held since April.

