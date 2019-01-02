WWE announcer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund remembered by wrestlers as 'voice of millions of childhoods'

The world of professional wrestling is mourning a legendary loss: “Mean” Gene Okerlund died at the age of 76, WWE confirmed on Wednesday. Okerlund, a WWE Hall of Famer, was dubbed "the most recognizable interviewed in sports-entertainment history" by the organization.

His rise to fame began in the early 1980s when he officially took a gig with WWE, interviewing some of the top wrestlers in the industry, including Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and — of course — Hulk Hogan. Hogan mourned the loss of his ringside pal Wednesday morning.

"Mean Gene I love you my brother HH," Hogan tweeted.

'MEAN' GENE OKERLUND DIES AT 76, WWE ANNOUNCES

Other wrestlers followed suit, noting Okerlund's voice will live on in their fond memories of the sport.

Paul Michael Levesque, better known as "Triple H," recalled Okerlund's presence during some of wrestlings biggest moments.

"A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. 'Mean Gene' was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," the wrestler wrote.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was also devastated to learn about Okerlund's death.

"As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family," he tweeted.

Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, known as "Sasha Banks" by fans, called Okerlund a "legend."

Fellow ring announcer and TV host Cathy Kelley shared a throwback photo of Okerlund.

Vickie Guerrero, a professional wrestling personality thanked Okerlund for his years of unforgettable friendship.

"I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend," she said.