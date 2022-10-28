World Series 2022: ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller jokes he’ll quit acting to play for Phillies

Miles Teller isn’t ruling out a career in professional baseball.

After the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star said he’d consider making the job switch.

When asked if he would quit his acting career to play with the Phillies, Teller responded, "That’s a tough one."

The actor said he would put his job on hold "right now" to be a part of the team.

The actor was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport with wife Keleigh Sperry wearing red to show support for the Phillies. They were both wearing Phillies hats ahead of Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.

When asked if Major League Baseball has reached out to Teller to throw a first pitch, Tell responded with, "We’ll see, you got to watch," before heading into a car.

Teller was born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and was ecstatic when the Phillies won a spot on the World Series.

He celebrated by downing shots at Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly, according to a video that surfaced online.



The actor attended several Phillies games throughout the season, including Game 4 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizen Bank Park last week.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star attended Game 5 of the NLCS with his wife. She shared a photo of the two on her Instagram after the Phillies secured the win.

"World Series kinda stuff," Sperry captioned the photo.

Before the game, Teller labeled himself the team's "good luck charm" during a quick interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games to clinch an appearance in the Fall Classic.

The Phillies are in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros Friday.

Fox News Digital Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.