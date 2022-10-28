Expand / Collapse search
World Series 2022: ‘Top Gun’ star Miles Teller jokes he’ll quit acting to play for Phillies

The actor hints he may throw first pitch at the World Series

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Miles Teller isn’t ruling out a career in professional baseball. 

After the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star said he’d consider making the job switch. 

When asked if he would quit his acting career to play with the Phillies, Teller responded, "That’s a tough one."

After the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star said he'd consider switching jobs. (LionsShareNews/Backgrid)

The actor said he would put his job on hold "right now" to be a part of the team. 

'TOP GUN' STAR MILES TELLER CELEBRATES AS PHILLIES HEAD TO THE WORLD SERIES

The actor was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport with wife Keleigh Sperry wearing red to show support for the Phillies. They were both wearing Phillies hats ahead of Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.

When asked if Major League Baseball has reached out to Teller to throw a first pitch, Tell responded with, "We’ll see, you got to watch," before heading into a car. 

Teller was born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and was ecstatic when the Phillies won a spot on the World Series. 

He celebrated by downing shots at Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly, according to a video that surfaced online. 

The actor attended several Phillies games throughout the season, including Game 4 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizen Bank Park last week.

Actor Miles Teller cheers for the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Actor Miles Teller cheers for the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star attended Game 5 of the NLCS with his wife. She shared a photo of the two on her Instagram after the Phillies secured the win.

"World Series kinda stuff," Sperry captioned the photo.

HOW DID MILES TELLER BECOME FAMOUS? FROM ‘WHIPLASH’ TO ‘TOP GUN’ AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Miles Teller cheers on the field between the fifth and sixth innings during Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Miles Teller cheers on the field between the fifth and sixth innings during Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Before the game, Teller labeled himself the team's "good luck charm" during a quick interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Actor Miles Teller, center, reacts during the seventh inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Actor Miles Teller, center, reacts during the seventh inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games to clinch an appearance in the Fall Classic.

The Phillies are in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros Friday.

Fox News Digital Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

