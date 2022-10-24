'Top Gun' star Miles Teller celebrates as Phillies head to the World Series

Miles Teller celebrated the Philadelphia Phillies heading to the 2022 World Series by taking shots at a pizzeria.

Sunday night was not the actor's first Phillies post season game he attended. Teller also appeared at game four against the San Diego Padres at Citizen Bank Park on Saturday.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star attended game five of the NLCS with his wife Keleigh Sperry. She shared a photo of the two on her Instagram after the Phillies clenched the win.

"World Series kinda stuff," Sperry captioned the photo.

HOW DID MILES TELLER BECOME FAMOUS? FROM ‘WHIPLASH’ TO ‘TOP GUN’ AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Before the game, Teller labeled himself the team's "good luck charm" during a quick interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

He was later photographed and recorded cheering the team on from the stands as the team won 4-3.

Following the win, a video surfaced of Teller taking shots at Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly.

Phillies star Bryce Harper clenched the win for the team Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the defending NL MVP blasted what turned out to be the pennant-winning, two-run home run to send the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres four games to one to clinch the appearance in the Fall Classic.

The Phillies will head to Houston for game one of the World Series against the Astros on Friday.

Teller was born in Downington, Pennsylvania and spent his early childhood there before his family moved to Florida when the actor was 12 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik contributed to this report.