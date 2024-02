Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar just completed a major challenge of reading the Bible, cover to cover, in a year.

McKellar told Fox News Digital at the 31st annual Movieguide Awards she finished her goal and she’s on "round two right now."

The mom and actress said the hardest part was maintaining consistency in her reading pace.

"It’s just, doing something regularly that’s always a challenge, right? Because you get busy. And my life doesn’t have a regular schedule to it, doing movies and then not doing movies, but I found that if I did just two sessions a day for a little while, I could catch up, like after shooting a movie. That’s the most challenging," she said.

But the benefits far outweighed any difficulties for the star.

"The most rewarding is just getting to know God better and understanding some of the patterns and going, ‘Oh, this theme of ego versus humility’ is like really strong through the whole story. Maybe we should pay attention to that," McKellar said.

Another theme that stuck out to her was "the idea of forgiveness, [and] the Lord’s Prayer."

"Obviously, this is a big, big deal, and we need to pay attention because forgiving other people who have trespassed against us is one of the most challenging things that a human can do and yet that is our task," she explained. "So, just seeing all that through the Bible again and again was just beautiful."

McKellar was celebrating her achievement at the 31st annual Movieguide Awards, where she co-hosted with "90210" alum Trevor Donovan.

"I’m a huge fan of this type of programming. I’ve been doing it my whole life, family-friendly and helping bring people closer to God, helping people to feel uplifted, because there’s so much negativity in the world. So, to be a part of positive programming is awesome," she said of her hosting duties.

The 49-year-old also reflected on the 36th anniversary of "The Wonder Years," which she recently celebrated with a throwback post on Instagram.

"Wow... 36 years ago? Really?? Happy 36th Anniversary to The Wonder Years, an incredibly special series to which I am eternally grateful - for everything it has meant to so many...!" she wrote in the caption.

McKellar shared with Fox News Digital that she’s had people tell her "about how they watched it with their parents when they were little, and now they’re watching it with their kids, to people saying they named their daughter Winnie or they named their daughter Danica."

"It’s amazing how that show touched so many people, to be a part of that is really special," she added.

The 31st annual Movieguide Awards ceremony airs on Great American Family March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.