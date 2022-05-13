‘The Wonder Years’ renewed for second season after Fred Savage firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Wonder Years" will be making a return in the fall even though former executive producer and director Fred Savage will not be on set.

ABC confirmed Friday that the show, inspired by the 1980s series by the same name, had been renewed. Disney announced that it had cut ties with Savage, who starred in the original series, last week after an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate conduct" was launched.

In a statement to Fox News, 20th Television, a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios, addressed the Savage matter.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,'" a spokesperson said.

FRED SAVAGE FIRED FROM ‘WONDER YEARS’ REBOOT AFTER ‘INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT’ ALLEGATIONS

Following Savage’s dismissal, reports surfaced that the actor was "quick to anger" while on the show’s set. Sources close to the director cited his anger taking a toll on people he worked with.

"He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary," the insider told People magazine.

"Some directors just overshoot. Sometimes they feel like they didn't get the performance or want to try another angle or things like that. He overshoots, and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people."

A second source told the outlet Savage "can have a temper and occasional outbursts."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn’t the first time Savage has been the subject of a harassment scandal.

As previously reported in 2018, his on-screen mom on "The Wonder Years," Alley Mills, claimed that the show was not picked up for a seventh season due to ongoing harassment allegations against him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1993, a costume designer, Monique Long, filed a lawsuit in L.A. alleging she was unable to do her job because Savage, then 16, reportedly made sexual remarks, propositioned her for an affair and requested to hold her hand. She was eventually fired from the show. The case was dropped after an undisclosed out-of-court settlement.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.